County Recovery Community Center opens satellite location

The Sussex County Recovery Community Center, a program of The Center for Prevention and Counseling, has opened a satellite location in Sussex Borough in collaboration with Norwescap - Sussex Borough Community & Cultural Center.

The site, located at 37-45 E. Main St., will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and provide a supportive environment for community members seeking recovery resources.

Services include recovery coaching for individuals, family members and friends through a peer recovery coach; access to free Narcan kits and fentanyl test strips; referrals to treatment and supportive services; and family-friendly creative activities for people in recovery and their allies.

“Through this collaboration, individuals in recovery, as well as their family members and friends, will have greater access to the resources and services they need to navigate recovery,” said Marjorie Timmerman, director of the Sussex County Recovery Community Center. “We aim to remove barriers and ensure that no one has to face recovery alone.”