DAR Van Bunschooten Museum to display lock of hair attributed to George Washington

The DAR Van Bunschooten Museum will offer visitors a rare opportunity to view a lock of hair attributed to George Washington during its annual Christmas in July event, scheduled for July 10-12.

The exhibit will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the museum, 1097 Route 23.

According to museum officials, the lock of hair is accompanied by historical provenance and authentication documentation, including materials connected to handwriting and manuscript expert Charles Hamilton. Visitors also will be able to view historical documents tracing the artifact’s history and its connection to the Washington-Custis family.

Museum docents will be available throughout the weekend to answer questions and provide historical context about the artifact.

In addition to the exhibit, visitors can take guided tours of the 1787 Van Bunschooten House, watch historical demonstrations and browse an attic treasures sale and silent auction. Food and baked goods also will be available.

The exhibit is part of the museum’s observance of America 250, commemorating the nation’s semiquincentennial.