Daughters of the American Revolution announce September programming

The Daughters of the American Revolution: Chinkchwewunska Chapter invites the public to its September program meeting at the Elias VanBunschooten museum, located at 1097 Route 23 North, Wantage. This event is planned for Saturday, September 10, at 1 p.m. at the museum.

The September meeting will include guest speaker Dr. Peter Lubrecht. The main topic of discussions will be “Hessians in New Jersey.” A book signing will follow the discussion. Everyone is invited to attend what will surely be a lovely afternoon.

For questions, email chinkchewunska1903@gmail.com.