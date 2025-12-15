Deacon named Hometown Hero for service to veterans, youth

Deacon Stephanie Taylor-Cucuta, a recently ordained faith leader and co-founder of the Disabled Combat Veterans Youth Program, was recognized Monday as a Fifth District Hometown Hero by U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer.

Taylor-Cucuta has dedicated her life to supporting veterans, mentoring young women and girls, and providing food access and pastoral care to families in need. Through her programs, she has helped feed thousands and offered crisis support across North Jersey.

Gottheimer honored 20 North Jersey residents at the Barrymore Film Center for their service as first responders, veterans, volunteers, and community leaders.

“Each day, our friends, family, and neighbors quietly go out and change lives through their service to others,” Gottheimer said. “They do it all without expecting any special recognition. They do it simply because it’s the right thing to do. That’s why today is their day.”

The Fifth District Hometown Heroes Ceremony celebrated residents whose efforts strengthen their communities and inspire others to serve.