Dog shot in Wantage

An investigation into the fatal shooting of a dog last month in Wantage remains ongoing, according to the state police.

“On Nov. 27, at approximately 3:09 p.m., troopers responded to a shooting incident near a residence on Mudtown Road in Wantage Township,” said Christopher Postorino, a state police public information officer. “Upon the troopers’ arrival, it was discovered that a dog had sustained a gunshot wound. The dog was transported to a local veterinary facility, where it ultimately died as a result of its injuries. No other injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation, and no additional information is available.”