Elks host Flag Retirement Ceremony

The Elks Northwest District National Veterans Services held its annual Flag Day and Flag Retirement ceremonies, on June 14.

According to Joseph Detore, chairman of the district’s National Veterans Services committee, the Flag Day ceremony highlights the history of the United States flag and the various designs that have represented the nation throughout its history.

The program was intended to educate participants about the significance of the flag and the values of freedom, unity and democracy that it symbolizes.

The Flag Retirement ceremony focuses on the proper disposal of worn and damaged American flags. Organizers said the ceremony is conducted with respect and dignity in accordance with established flag retirement protocols.

Detore said the ceremonies reflect the Elks’ longstanding commitment to patriotism, civic responsibility and support for military veterans.

”The Elks organization is deeply patriotic, dedicated to serving our veterans and promoting civic responsibility,” Detore said.