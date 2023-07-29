Exotic animals, planetarium to visit libraries today

Representatives of Eyes of the Wild, an exotic animal rescue that provides homes to more than 175 animals and 60 different species, will visit three branches of the Sussex County Library System (SCLS) on Saturday, July 29.

The 45-60 minute presentation, geared toward children and adults, is the last summer reading program.

Children who are registered for the SCLS summer reading program and attend this talk will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a prize. Winners will be notified in August.

The programs are scheduled:

• 11 a.m. at Louise Childs branch, 21 Stanhope Sparta Road, Stanhope.

• 12:45 p.m. at Dennis branch, 101 Main St., Newton.

• 2 p.m. at Main Library, 125 Morris Turnpike, Newton.

Meanwhile, the Pearl Observatory will brings its “Wonders of the Universe” to three other branches on the same day.

Groups of 30 will experience the night sky in an inflatable planetarium.

Those programs are scheduled:

• 11 a.m. at Dorothy Henry branch, 66 Route 94, Vernon.

• 1 p.m. at Franklin branch, 103 Main St., Franklin.

• 2:45 p.m. at Sussex-Wantage branch, 69 Route 639, Wantage.

All the programs are free. Register online at https://sussexcountylibrary.org/events/2023-07-29/