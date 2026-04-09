Fairview Lake YMCA to host Healthy Kids Day

Fairview Lake YMCA Camps will host its annual Healthy Kids Day from 2 to 4 p.m. April 26 at its camp at 1035 Fairview Lake Road. The event is free and open to the public.

Nationally sponsored by Peanuts and Gatorade, Healthy Kids Day is the YMCA’s initiative to encourage children and families to stay active, spend time outdoors and build healthy habits heading into summer.

The event will feature a variety of family-friendly activities, including an indoor climbing wall, boating, an obstacle course, sports and games, and stream critter catching. Healthy snacks will be available, and attendees can tour day and sleepaway camp programs.

Local vendors and community organizations will also be on-site to provide information and resources focused on family health and wellness.

“It is so important for kids to stay active over the summer, both physically and mentally,” said Marc Koch, district executive director at Fairview Lake YMCA Camps. “Healthy Kids Day is a fun, free community-wide event that encourages families to take advantage of all the great summer resources that the Y has to offer.”