Fire at One Step Closer Animal Rescue

A fire broke out at One Step Closer Animal Rescue (OSCAR), an animal shelter in Andover, N.J. on Wednesday, February 11. Police, fire, EMS and animal control responded to the scene.

Around 4 p.m., the shelter posted about the emergency on Facebook, asking locals to help evacuate and shelter animals: “We need local people to come down to the shelter to help us evacuate dogs and take [them] into their homes.”

However, volunteers arrived to find that police had the road blocked and were not allowing access to the shelter.

A representative from OSCAR said the animals are being transported to a local vet office. A long line of cars was asked to turn around.

Around 5:30 p.m., the shelter updated its post on Facebook to say it does not need any more help at this time: “We do not need any more help at this time. Everyone please stay home and we will post an update later. Many rescues and fosters have stepped up for many dogs and we are sorting thing out.”

A post from Hopatcong Police Department also urged the public to stay away from the scene:

“This is an active emergency. Police, fire, EMS and animal control are on the scene dealing with the situation. Stanhope Sparta Rd is currently closed from Maxim Dr. to the Byram Bus.

We appreciate all the assistance the public has offered, however for everyone’s safety, please wait until after all emergency situations are dealt with. O.S.C.A.R will likely need assistance in the near future so keep an eye out for future posts.”

The rescue currently has 39 dogs available for adoption on adoptapet.com