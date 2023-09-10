Fun and fundraising at street fair

Residents, business people and politicians gathered for the ninth annual Vernon Street Fair on Saturday, Sept. 9.

This was the first year since the coronavirus pandemic that the event was back to full capacity, said Stephanie Scilingo, president of the Vernon Chamber of Commerce, which organized the fair.

There were 75 vendors along Main Street across from Acme Markets. Shuttle buses brought people from the parking lot across from the municipal building and from the Acme parking lot.

The vendors sold food and crafts and various organizations, politicians and businesses offered information.

Activities included the Appalachian Animal Experience, a bounce house, bubbles and a dunk tank.

Scilingo said her company, Executive Insurance, donated the dunk tank, which was collecting donations for the Vernon Township Fire Department (VTFD).

Mark Scilingo of the VTFD, former Councilman Mike Furrey and a coach from Sosa Baseball Academy took turns in the tank as others tried to dunk them.

The Vernon Township Woman’s Club was selling gold ribbons for $1 to show support for pediatric cancer patients and their families.

The Knights of the Inferno Motorcycle Club Wrecking Crew Chapter, a first-responder military motorcycle club, had a boot for donations, which support firefighters and military organizations.

The Rotary Club of Vernon was selling flags to honor a hero. The flags would have a medallion with the hero’s name and/or photo and would be displayed in the field near the Fire Department’s pond from mid-October through Veterans Day.

Miss Vernon 2023 Emily Klump greeted residents at the street fair, and the WSRX-LP107.9FM community radio station was broadcasting from a table there.

Harry Shortway, who was watching the festivities by the dunk tank, said, “It’s great to watch the people just have fun.” The former mayor and council member is running for mayor in the Nov. 7 election.