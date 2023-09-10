x
Fun and fundraising at street fair

VERNON. This was the first year since the coronavirus pandemic that the event was back to full capacity, said Stephanie Scilingo, president of the Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

Vernon /
| 10 Sep 2023 | 09:07
    A boy tries to dunk Mark Scilingo of the Vernon Township Fire Department in the dunk tank at the Vernon Street Fair on Saturday, Sept. 9. (Photos by Daniele Sciuto)
    Former Councilman Mike Furrey takes a turn in the dunk tank.
    Children play with bubbles at the Vernon Street Fair.
    About 75 vendors took part in the Vernon Street Fair.
    About 75 vendors took part in the Vernon Street Fair.
    Children paint wooden birdhouses at a table under the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices/Gross &amp; Jansen Realtors tent.
    Miss Vernon 2023 Emily Klump greeted people at the Vernon Street Fair.
    Vernon Township Woman’s Club members, from left, are second vice president Arleen Hill, Joan Kirchmer, president Maria Dorsey, MJ Palmer, Anne Whitty and Kimberly Evans, in back.
    From left are Wendy Chandler, also known as the Metal Mistress on WSRX FM 107.9; Jay Thienel; and Mike Furrey.
    Township Council candidate Mark Heftler did some campaigning at the street fair.
    Ryan Locascio display the custom wooden flags that he makes at the street fair.
    Barbara Centi Reynolds and Jason Reynolds sell items from the Black Bird Bake Shop at the street fair.
    Knights of the Inferno Motorcycle Club Wrecking Crew Chapter members, from left, are Mike Hayes, Dale Critchlaw, dhapter president Bill Mayhan, Gina Critchlaw and Annmarie Mayan.
    Julie Gay of Lift My Mood Thrift Shop mans a table at the street fair.
    Jimmy Peck, secretary of the Vernon Democratic Committee, offers information at the street fair.
Residents, business people and politicians gathered for the ninth annual Vernon Street Fair on Saturday, Sept. 9.

This was the first year since the coronavirus pandemic that the event was back to full capacity, said Stephanie Scilingo, president of the Vernon Chamber of Commerce, which organized the fair.

There were 75 vendors along Main Street across from Acme Markets. Shuttle buses brought people from the parking lot across from the municipal building and from the Acme parking lot.

The vendors sold food and crafts and various organizations, politicians and businesses offered information.

Activities included the Appalachian Animal Experience, a bounce house, bubbles and a dunk tank.

Scilingo said her company, Executive Insurance, donated the dunk tank, which was collecting donations for the Vernon Township Fire Department (VTFD).

Mark Scilingo of the VTFD, former Councilman Mike Furrey and a coach from Sosa Baseball Academy took turns in the tank as others tried to dunk them.

The Vernon Township Woman’s Club was selling gold ribbons for $1 to show support for pediatric cancer patients and their families.

The Knights of the Inferno Motorcycle Club Wrecking Crew Chapter, a first-responder military motorcycle club, had a boot for donations, which support firefighters and military organizations.

The Rotary Club of Vernon was selling flags to honor a hero. The flags would have a medallion with the hero’s name and/or photo and would be displayed in the field near the Fire Department’s pond from mid-October through Veterans Day.

Miss Vernon 2023 Emily Klump greeted residents at the street fair, and the WSRX-LP107.9FM community radio station was broadcasting from a table there.

Harry Shortway, who was watching the festivities by the dunk tank, said, “It’s great to watch the people just have fun.” The former mayor and council member is running for mayor in the Nov. 7 election.