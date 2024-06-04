x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Fun, food, music and more at Wantage Day

WANTAGE. Sarah Wynn was named Miss Wantage, and Kora Bush was named Little Miss Wantage.

Wantage /
| 04 Jun 2024 | 06:27
    Halston, Gianna, Scarlett and Beau Garrett Kimkowski of Wantage enjoy cotton candy at Wantage Day 2024. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Halston, Gianna, Scarlett and Beau Garrett Kimkowski of Wantage enjoy cotton candy at Wantage Day 2024. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Sharyn Fronczkowski of Wantage admires a cat available for adoption at the Father John’s Animal House table. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Sharyn Fronczkowski of Wantage admires a cat available for adoption at the Father John’s Animal House table. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    PS Xperiment performs at Wantage Day 2024 at Woodbourne Park. From left are J.P. on bass and lead vocals, Brian Shepherd on lead guitar and background vocals, and Chris Penn on drums. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    PS Xperiment performs at Wantage Day 2024 at Woodbourne Park. From left are J.P. on bass and lead vocals, Brian Shepherd on lead guitar and background vocals, and Chris Penn on drums. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Sarah Wynn was chosen as Miss Wantage 2024 on Saturday, June 1. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Sarah Wynn was chosen as Miss Wantage 2024 on Saturday, June 1. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Jacob Ferrarella of Warrior’s Path Martial Arts, an Isshinryu Karate<i> </i>school in Sussex, demonstrates moves on ‘Bob.’ (Photo by Daniele Sciuto)
    Jacob Ferrarella of Warrior’s Path Martial Arts, an Isshinryu Karate school in Sussex, demonstrates moves on ‘Bob.’ (Photo by Daniele Sciuto)
    Orthodontist Krystian Jarosz and registered orthodontic assistant Lisa Campbell of Skylands Orthodontics give out cotton candy and items such as toothbrushes and a rainbow tooth bubble popper. (Photo by Daniele Sciuto)
    Orthodontist Krystian Jarosz and registered orthodontic assistant Lisa Campbell of Skylands Orthodontics give out cotton candy and items such as toothbrushes and a rainbow tooth bubble popper. (Photo by Daniele Sciuto)
    Children play kickball. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Children play kickball. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Children’s activities include bounce houses and inflatable slides. (Photo by Daniele Sciuto)
    Children’s activities include bounce houses and inflatable slides. (Photo by Daniele Sciuto)
    Robert Schilling and Robert Washer man a table for the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office at Wantage Day 2024. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Robert Schilling and Robert Washer man a table for the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office at Wantage Day 2024. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Wantage Day 2024. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Wantage Day 2024. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Wantage Day 2024. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Wantage Day 2024. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    The Atlantic Air Medical Helicopter lands at Woodbourne Park for Wantage Day 2024. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    The Atlantic Air Medical Helicopter lands at Woodbourne Park for Wantage Day 2024. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Wantage Day 2024. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Wantage Day 2024. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    People line up for Green Valley Farms’ homemade ice cream. (Photo by Daniele Sciuto)
    People line up for Green Valley Farms’ homemade ice cream. (Photo by Daniele Sciuto)
    People wait in line at the Sussex Elks Post #2288 table, where they were selling hot dogs, hamburgers, cheesesteaks, and sausage and peppers. (Photo by Daniele Sciuto)
    People wait in line at the Sussex Elks Post #2288 table, where they were selling hot dogs, hamburgers, cheesesteaks, and sausage and peppers. (Photo by Daniele Sciuto)
    Wantage Day 2024. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Wantage Day 2024. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Wantage Day 2024. (Photo by Daniele Sciuto)
    Wantage Day 2024. (Photo by Daniele Sciuto)
    Valene Flynn of Twinkle’s Hair Sprinkles sells hair tinsel among other items. (Photo by Daniele Sciuto)
    Valene Flynn of Twinkle’s Hair Sprinkles sells hair tinsel among other items. (Photo by Daniele Sciuto)
    Julie Knapp, public information officer, and Jessica Osolin, librarian at the Sussex-Wantage branch of the Sussex County Library System. (Photo by Daniele Sciuto)
    Julie Knapp, public information officer, and Jessica Osolin, librarian at the Sussex-Wantage branch of the Sussex County Library System. (Photo by Daniele Sciuto)
    Kathy Wetland and Kathy Nevard Cook of the Chinkchewunska Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. (Photo by Daniele Sciuto)
    Kathy Wetland and Kathy Nevard Cook of the Chinkchewunska Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. (Photo by Daniele Sciuto)
    Rhianna Montanez of Father John’s Animal House with two 6-month-old cats. (Photo by Daniele Sciuto)
    Rhianna Montanez of Father John’s Animal House with two 6-month-old cats. (Photo by Daniele Sciuto)
    Marcus Luce, a candidate for the Wantage Township Committee, with a horse from his farm. (Photo by Daniele Sciuto)
    Marcus Luce, a candidate for the Wantage Township Committee, with a horse from his farm. (Photo by Daniele Sciuto)
    Vendors line up in Woodbourne Park. (Photo by Daniele Sciuto)
    Vendors line up in Woodbourne Park. (Photo by Daniele Sciuto)
    Wantage Day 2024. (Photo by Daniele Sciuto)
    Wantage Day 2024. (Photo by Daniele Sciuto)
    Wantage Day 2024. (Photo by Daniele Sciuto)
    Wantage Day 2024. (Photo by Daniele Sciuto)

Wantage Day 2024 offered plenty of fun in the sun Saturday, June 1 at Woodbourne Park, where dozens of tables were set up for local businesses, politicians, nonprofit organizations and other vendors.

There were many food options as well as entertainment, bounce houses, face painting, giveaways and more.

The event was started in 2004. However, there were a few years that it was not held.

Wantage Day was hosted by the township’s Recreation Department with many people volunteering to help.

“It started as a way to give back to the residents,” said Nicole Dunn, recreation secretary.

Warren Wisse, president of the Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee, opened the event followed by Boy Scouts Troop 84 leading the Pledge of Allegiance.

Amelya Race sang the Star-Spangled Banner, and the winners of the Miss Wantage and Little Miss Wantage contests were introduced. The pageants were held Saturday morning.

Sarah Wynn was named Miss Wantage, and Kora Bush was named Little Miss Wantage for 2024. There was no Little Mister Wantage because of a lack of contestants.

Wantage Day musical performances featured the High Point Regional High School Alumni Jazz Band, which consists of alumni and current students. They performed at noon for about one hour and were followed by PS Xperiment, an acoustical duo of JP and Brian Shepherd with Chris Penn on drums.

Various demonstrations throughout the day were conducted by the Wantage Township Fire Department, Sussex County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, Warrior’s Path Martial Arts, Master Ken’s Xtreme Martial Arts Center and the Atlantic Health Air One medical helicopter.

The Colesville and the Sussex Fire Departments had firetrucks on display, and the Wantage Township Volunteer First Aid Squad showed off its ambulance.

The Sussex County Sheriff’s Office had free giveaways and finger printing for children.