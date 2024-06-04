Fun, food, music and more at Wantage Day

Wantage Day 2024 offered plenty of fun in the sun Saturday, June 1 at Woodbourne Park, where dozens of tables were set up for local businesses, politicians, nonprofit organizations and other vendors.

There were many food options as well as entertainment, bounce houses, face painting, giveaways and more.

The event was started in 2004. However, there were a few years that it was not held.

Wantage Day was hosted by the township’s Recreation Department with many people volunteering to help.

“It started as a way to give back to the residents,” said Nicole Dunn, recreation secretary.

Warren Wisse, president of the Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee, opened the event followed by Boy Scouts Troop 84 leading the Pledge of Allegiance.

Amelya Race sang the Star-Spangled Banner, and the winners of the Miss Wantage and Little Miss Wantage contests were introduced. The pageants were held Saturday morning.

Sarah Wynn was named Miss Wantage, and Kora Bush was named Little Miss Wantage for 2024. There was no Little Mister Wantage because of a lack of contestants.

Wantage Day musical performances featured the High Point Regional High School Alumni Jazz Band, which consists of alumni and current students. They performed at noon for about one hour and were followed by PS Xperiment, an acoustical duo of JP and Brian Shepherd with Chris Penn on drums.

Various demonstrations throughout the day were conducted by the Wantage Township Fire Department, Sussex County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, Warrior’s Path Martial Arts, Master Ken’s Xtreme Martial Arts Center and the Atlantic Health Air One medical helicopter.

The Colesville and the Sussex Fire Departments had firetrucks on display, and the Wantage Township Volunteer First Aid Squad showed off its ambulance.

The Sussex County Sheriff’s Office had free giveaways and finger printing for children.