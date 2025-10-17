Garden Club celebrates 50 years

The Snufftown Garden Club recently celebrated their 50th Anniversary.

Founded in 1975 with Helen Rowett as its first president, the club meets monthly from March through November, with a yearly luncheon in January. The monthly meetings include guest speakers, make and take activities, or trips to gardening sites.

The club maintains the common area of the Hardyston Community Garden, helps to maintain the planting at the Dorothy Henry Library in Vernon, and helps with the gardens at the Meadowburn Farm in Vernon.

The club has been instrumental in the placing of a Blue Star marker in Vernon and a Blue and Gold Star marker at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta, maintaining the sites at the cemetery.