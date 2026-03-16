German Christmas Market gives $177K to charities, nonprofits

Helping organizations that serve Sussex County residents was the focus Sunday at the annual GiveBack event hosted by the German Christmas Market of New Jersey.

The market foundation donated $177,818 to 64 charitable organizations and nonprofits in Sussex County, marking a record year for both total donations and number of recipients. Since its founding in 2001, the foundation has donated more than $930,000.

The 2026 market is scheduled for Dec. 4-6 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.

Sabine Watson, president of the German Christmas Market, said the GiveBack event remains one of the most meaningful parts of the organization’s work.

“This is one of my favorite days of the year when I get to give away lots of money to incredible causes making a real difference right here in Sussex County,” Watson said.

The 2025 market marked the fifth year since the event moved from the Lake Mohawk Boardwalk to the fairgrounds, where larger facilities have allowed attendance and revenue to increase each year, Watson said.

She said donations come from market revenue after expenses, with 28% of revenue generated by sales of German Christmas Market merchandise, slightly below the amount raised through admission ticket sales.

Dan Sarnowski, chair of the charities committee, said some recipient organizations also provided services during the market. Individual grant amounts were not disclosed.

Several recipients said the funding helps sustain operations. Benjamin Davey of Benny’s Bodega said the organization continues to assist families facing food insecurity by offering free food, clothing, hygiene and cleaning supplies.

Andrea Ryker-Talbott, community resource director for Ginnie’s House, said the grant will support the group’s confidential victims fund, which is used when assistance for abused children cannot be delayed.

A popular item at the market was 7,000 Linzer tarts produced by students at Sussex County Technical School. Chef Chad Gasciorek said students began baking in October, using 272 pounds of butter, 136 pounds of sugar, 34 dozen eggs, 408 pounds of pastry flour, 136 ounces of vanilla, eight buckets of seeded raspberry jelly and 50 pounds of confectioners’ sugar.