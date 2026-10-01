Glen Meadow Kindness Ambassadors earn national award

Glen Meadow Middle School’s student-led Kindness Ambassadors program has received a National Promising Practice Award from Character.org, recognizing its efforts to promote kindness, empathy and positive relationships throughout the school.

The program was created to foster an inclusive and supportive school environment through student-led peer mentoring, schoolwide positivity campaigns, community outreach projects and daily service activities.

“Our Kindness Ambassadors have taken active ownership of building a welcoming, empathetic learning environment,” Glen Meadow Principal Dr. Jacquelyn Van Orden said. “They remind us that leadership, with anyone at any age, starts with kindness.”

Character.org, a national organization focused on character education in schools and communities, selects Promising Practice Award recipients through a review process that considers student leadership, measurable impact and alignment with its 11 Principles of Character Education.

The award recognizes school initiatives that incorporate core values into school culture, encourage positive peer relationships and give students opportunities to demonstrate leadership.

As a Promising Practice recipient, Glen Meadow’s Kindness Ambassadors program will be included in Character.org’s national database of practices, where it can serve as a resource for educators seeking to strengthen character development in their schools.