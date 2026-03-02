Glen Meadow students honored in Peace Poster Contest

The West Milford Lions Club announced the winners of its 2025-26 Peace Poster Contest for Glen Meadow Middle School.

Seventh-grader Reese Pelak won first place, while classmate Allison Ramirez was named runner-up. The contest theme, “Together As One,” challenged students ages 11–13 to create posters imagining what can happen when people from diverse backgrounds unite around a common goal.

The Peace Poster Contest, sponsored by Lions Clubs worldwide for nearly 40 years, encourages students to express their visions of peace through art. Lions Clubs International, the world’s largest service organization, has more than 1.4 million members in over 49,000 clubs globally.

The West Milford Lions Club has served the local community since 1956 and meets at 7:15 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at the West Milford Township Library.