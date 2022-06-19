Glenwood Pochuck Volunteer Ambulance Corps’ gives update on Community Access AED Program

Glenwood Pochuck Volunteer Ambulance Corps, of Vernon Township, along with help from the New Non-Profit Institute (NNPI), have successfully brought the community access AED program into its final phase. AED stands for “automated external defibrillator, which helps to keep the heart pumping of those experiencing a sudden cardiac arrest.

The Community Access AED Program started in 2019 when the ambulance corps and NNPI realized that NJ State Law only requires school fields to have AEDs and not township parks.

After meetings with former Mayor Harry Shortway and Business Administrator Charles Voelker the ambulance corps was given the green light to get AEDs at the two township parks in Vernon: Veterans Memorial Park and Maple Grange Park. Unfortunately, due to obstacles such as COVID-19 and national guideline changes for CPR, the program was placed on a brief hold.

However, the Community Access AED Program is back in full swing. Glenwood Pochuck Volunteer Ambulance Corps Chief Operations Officer Kevin Duffy gave thanks to the township’s DPW for getting the alarm activated cases up at both the Veterans Memorial Park snack booth and the Maple Grange Park snack booth. Duffy expected the AEDs to be placed imminently.

The AEDs come with a CPR mouth barrier, pocket mask, scissor, razor and non-latex gloves, along with both adult and child/infant AED pads. Duffy noted that the type of AED selected gives both audio and visual guidance to the general public in the event an AED is needed. He added that if someone calls 911, the operator will assist the caller while they wait for police and EMS to arrive.

“This couldn’t have happened without a great group of people, so on behalf of the entire membership of Glenwood Pochuck EMS, thank you! Sussex Fire & EMS who has and will assist us in training coaches, parents and anyone who wishes to learn basic CPR/AED use. Thank you to the Vernon Little League, Vernon Township Recreation and once more NNPI for not only entrusting us but helping us get the Community AED Program up and running,” Duffy said in a statement. “And lastly, thank you to the people of Vernon for always supporting our agency and our mission.”

For information on how you can become a member of Glenwood Pochuck Volunteer Ambulance Corps or ways to support the organization, visit gpvac.org.