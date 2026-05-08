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Group builds birdhouses in Sussex

Sussex Borough. NORWESCAP and the Sussex Borough Community Cultural Center teamed up for a birdhouse building project on May 6.

Wantage /
| 08 May 2026 | 12:19
    <b>Nancy Hillard of Wantage, Harold Pollard of Sussex, Sean Hyland from NORWESCAP, Kari Trudeau from Sussex Borough Community and Cultural Center, Peggy Falconer of Sussex and Bryan Mahon of Sussex pose for a photo.</b>
    Nancy Hillard of Wantage, Harold Pollard of Sussex, Sean Hyland from NORWESCAP, Kari Trudeau from Sussex Borough Community and Cultural Center, Peggy Falconer of Sussex and Bryan Mahon of Sussex pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Bryan Mahon of Sussex shows off a birdhouse he built.</b>
    Bryan Mahon of Sussex shows off a birdhouse he built. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)