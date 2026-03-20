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Vernon Senior Center celebrates St. Patrick’s Day
Vernon. The Vernon Senior Center held a St. Patrick’s Day Bash on March 17.
maria kovic
Wantage
/
| 20 Mar 2026 | 02:00
Nancy Keller of Sussex, Phyllis McCann of Wantage, Gloria Loops of Hamburg, Elaine Brodmerkel of Vernon and Blessing DiMuzio of Vernon pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Susanne Austin of Vernon, William Remes of Vernon and Terri Vanemburgh of Highland Lakes prepare for their St. Patrick's Day meal.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Tina Kempka and Pat Bayerlein, both of Vernon, await their meal.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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