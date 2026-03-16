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Vernon softball team holds Easter Bunny breakfast

Vernon. The Vernon Township High School softball team hosted an Easter Bunny breakfast on March 14.

Wantage /
| 16 Mar 2026 | 10:43
    <b>The Vernon Softball team poses iwth the Easter Bunny.</b>
    The Vernon Softball team poses iwth the Easter Bunny. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Tristan and Everett Moya of Vernon pose with the Easter Bunny.</b>
    Tristan and Everett Moya of Vernon pose with the Easter Bunny. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Brooklyn and Maverick Mangano of Vernon are shown with the Easter Bunny.</b>
    Brooklyn and Maverick Mangano of Vernon are shown with the Easter Bunny. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Erica and Layton Kymer of Wantage enjoy breakfast.</b>
    Erica and Layton Kymer of Wantage enjoy breakfast. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Callie Stein, Avery Rittman, Carli Williams and Carmen Olsen from Vernon pose for a photo.</b>
    Callie Stein, Avery Rittman, Carli Williams and Carmen Olsen from Vernon pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)