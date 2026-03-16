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Vernon softball team holds Easter Bunny breakfast
Vernon. The Vernon Township High School softball team hosted an Easter Bunny breakfast on March 14.
maria kovic
Wantage
/
| 16 Mar 2026 | 10:43
The Vernon Softball team poses iwth the Easter Bunny.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Tristan and Everett Moya of Vernon pose with the Easter Bunny.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Brooklyn and Maverick Mangano of Vernon are shown with the Easter Bunny.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Erica and Layton Kymer of Wantage enjoy breakfast.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Callie Stein, Avery Rittman, Carli Williams and Carmen Olsen from Vernon pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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Avery Rittman
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Brooklyn
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Callie Stein
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Carli Williams
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Easter Bunny
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Easter Bunny breakfast
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Everett Moya
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Layton Kymer
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Maverick Mangano
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Vernon Softball
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Vernon Township High School
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