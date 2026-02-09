x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Vernon Senior Center hosts puzzle hustle

Vernon. The Vernon Township Senior Center hosted a Puzzle Hustle on Feb. 7.

Wantage /
| 09 Feb 2026 | 10:59
    <b>Kristen Umansky of Wantage and Christine Wieladek of Vernon look up from heir puzzles.</b>
    Kristen Umansky of Wantage and Christine Wieladek of Vernon look up from heir puzzles. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Christine and Josh Devonte of Vernon, Rhiannon Gutjar of Vernon and Adriana Minassian of Vernon pose while working on puzzles.</b>
    Christine and Josh Devonte of Vernon, Rhiannon Gutjar of Vernon and Adriana Minassian of Vernon pose while working on puzzles. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)