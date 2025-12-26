Home
Wantage church hosts annual Christmas Day Dinner
Wantage. The Wantage United Methodist Church hosted a free Christmas Day Dinner last Thursday.
maria kovic
Hamburg
/
| 26 Dec 2025 | 02:25
Margaret Koelliker of Vernon and Linda Schmidt of Hamburg are shown.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Charon Bergman of Vernon and Rose Cantu of Highland Lakes are shown.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
