x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Wantage church hosts annual Christmas Day Dinner

Wantage. The Wantage United Methodist Church hosted a free Christmas Day Dinner last Thursday.

Hamburg /
| 26 Dec 2025 | 02:25
    <b>Margaret Koelliker of Vernon and Linda Schmidt of Hamburg are shown.</b>
    Margaret Koelliker of Vernon and Linda Schmidt of Hamburg are shown. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    <b>Charon Bergman of Vernon and Rose Cantu of Highland Lakes are shown. </b>
    Charon Bergman of Vernon and Rose Cantu of Highland Lakes are shown. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)