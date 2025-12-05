Home
Home
News
Local News
SCCC hosts Winter Festival
maria kovic
Wantage
/
| 05 Dec 2025 | 01:18
Michelle Tagliabue and Katie Healy of Wantage stand in front of a Santa inflatable.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Vicki Vigorito of Newton poses with Santa Claus.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Jeremy, Percy, Emmie, Adi and Brielle Slate of Stillwater are shown.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Skylar Caller of Milford, Pa. does a craft.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Sussex County Community College hosted a Winter Wonderland festival on Thursday.
"Winter Wonderland"
Katie Healy
maria kovic
Michelle Tagliabue
Milford
Newton
Santa Claus
Stillwater
Sussex County Community College
Vicki Vigorito
Wantage
