Vernon hosts annual tree lighting

Vernon Township /
| 08 Dec 2025 | 12:35
    Vernon Township lit its Christmas tree on Friday. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Santa and Mrs. Claus paid a visit to the Vernon Township Chistmas tree lighting. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Kennedy Perri and Lorelei Gerant of Vernon stand in front of a Christmas truck. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Rees Gluchoski of Vernon has her hair done by McKenna McAloney, also of Vernon. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Morgan McCAbe, Ella Raperto, Nick Carter and Taylor Raperto pose at the tree lighting. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Charlotte Jasinski of Vernon poses at the tree lighting. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Ed, Jackie, Joshua and Sonia Rios are shown in front of the tree. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)

Vernon Township hosted its annual tree lighting on Friday.