Vernon hosts annual tree lighting
maria kovic
Vernon Township
/
| 08 Dec 2025 | 12:35
Vernon Township lit its Christmas tree on Friday.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Santa and Mrs. Claus paid a visit to the Vernon Township Chistmas tree lighting.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Kennedy Perri and Lorelei Gerant of Vernon stand in front of a Christmas truck.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Rees Gluchoski of Vernon has her hair done by McKenna McAloney, also of Vernon.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Morgan McCAbe, Ella Raperto, Nick Carter and Taylor Raperto pose at the tree lighting.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Charlotte Jasinski of Vernon poses at the tree lighting.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Ed, Jackie, Joshua and Sonia Rios are shown in front of the tree.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Vernon Township hosted its annual tree lighting on Friday.
