Vernon hosts Wreaths Across America
Vernon. Vernon Township hosted a Wreath Across America event on Saturday.
maria kovic
Vernon
/
| 15 Dec 2025 | 12:53
Vernon Township hosted a Wreath Across America event on Saturday.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Paula Kuzicki places a wreath in honor of James Rannazzisi, who served in the Korean War.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Paula Kuzicki poses after placing a wreath in honor of James Rannazzisi, who served in the Korean War.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
