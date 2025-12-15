x
Vernon hosts Wreaths Across America

Vernon. Vernon Township hosted a Wreath Across America event on Saturday.

| 15 Dec 2025 | 12:53
    Vernon Township hosted a Wreath Across America event on Saturday.
    <b>Paula Kuzicki places a wreath in honor of James Rannazzisi, who served in the Korean War.</b>
    Paula Kuzicki places a wreath in honor of James Rannazzisi, who served in the Korean War.
    <b>Paula Kuzicki poses after placing a wreath in honor of James Rannazzisi, who served in the Korean War.</b>
    Paula Kuzicki poses after placing a wreath in honor of James Rannazzisi, who served in the Korean War.