As part of its “Aging in Place” program, the Sussex County chapter of Habitat For Humanity was recently able to help a Franklin homeowner repair a deck. The organization’s aim is to help older adults stay at home and in their communities of choice with service acts such as these that help older residents continue to live where they wish.

The local Habitat affiliates collaborate with human services organizations to evaluate individual needs and provide critical home repairs, modifications and community services specific to each homeowner’s lifestyle to preserve their home and their independence.

In an announcement about their recent project, a representative for Habitat said, “It is the little things that help our seniors aging in place and extends longevity and quality of life, safe and stable housing, and community networks. These are core to these outcomes. Surveys of homeowners that partner with us show they’re mentally and physically healthier, feel safer at home, and engage with their family and friends more.”

The home repair branch of Sussex County Habitat for Humanity includes projects such as exterior work regarding painting, landscaping and minor repairs; weatherization to improve energy efficiency and indoor air quality; and certain “critical” home repairs to alleviate health and safety issues and code violations, and help with accessibility issues. Note, however, that Habitat provides the labor, but materials, permits and any other expenses incurred are not covered.

The minimum income required to apply for a Sussex County Habitat home is $30,000 for at least two consecutive years, as well as a credit score of about 650.

For more information about this service and the selection criteria, visit sussexcountyhfh.org, which includes a contact form, or call 973-940-0503.