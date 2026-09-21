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Halloween is around the corner
Vernon. It’s that time of the year again when Sussex County residents gets creative and spooky with their Halloween displays. This display is on Route 638 in Vernon.
Janet Redyke
Vernon
/
| 21 Sep 2026 | 12:27
It’s that time of the year again when Sussex County residents gets creative and spooky with their Halloween displays. This display is on Route 638 in Vernon.
(
Photo: Janet Redyke
)
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