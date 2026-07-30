Heaven Hill Farm’s Great Pumpkin Festival returns

Heaven Hill Farm’s annual Great Pumpkin Festival will return this fall, offering more than 35 family-friendly attractions over select dates from Sept. 12 through Nov. 8.

The festival will be held Sept. 12-13, 19-20 and 26-27; Oct. 1-4, 7-12, 14-18, 21-25 and 28-31; and Nov. 1 and 7-8 at the farm, 451 Route 94, Vernon.

Festival attractions include hayrides to the pumpkin patch, a “Celebrating America 250 Years” themed corn maze, farm animals, pig races, the Dynamo Dog Show, carnival rides and other seasonal activities.

The farm also features hundreds of photo opportunities throughout the grounds.

”Our goal each year is to create memorable experiences where guests can enjoy the beauty of autumn, spend quality time together and build lasting traditions,” farm officials said in a statement.

Advance tickets, festival hours and additional information are available at heavenhillfarm.com. Parking is free. Pets are not permitted.