High Point, Sussex-Wantage approve shared special education director agreement

High Point Regional School District and Sussex-Wantage Regional School District boards of education entered into a shared services agreement for the director of special education, effective July 1.

“This agreement reflects two important priorities: maintaining high-quality special education services for students while exercising responsible stewardship of taxpayer resources,” High Point Superintendent Scott Ripley said in an email. “Shared services arrangements have long been used throughout New Jersey to allow districts to share expertise, reduce costs and maximize resources without compromising educational quality.”

At the May 26 High Point Board of Education meeting, Ripley estimated an approximate cost saving of $85,000 to $95,000. Sussex-Wantage Superintendent of Schools Michael Gall estimated an approximate $45,000 in savings for his district.

“The agreement, approved by the Sussex-Wantage Board of Education at its most recent meeting, will be reviewed annually to ensure it continues to provide value to the district, its students and taxpayers,” Gall said via email. “The [position] is an administrative leadership position, and all special education programs and related services will continue to be provided without interruption or reduction. While the financial savings are significant, the anticipated benefits extend beyond cost containment. Sussex-Wantage believes this partnership will help strengthen the continuum of services available to students as they transition from Sussex-Wantage schools to High Point Regional High School. Increased collaboration and alignment in special education leadership can support greater consistency in programming, student support systems, compliance practices, and long-term planning for students with special needs.”

High Point’s Courtney Delaney has been tapped for the role as director of special education (referred to as special services in Sussex-Wantage).

“Ms. Delaney is an experienced educational leader who has demonstrated a strong commitment to students, staff and families,” Ripley said. “Both districts believe she is well-positioned to provide leadership in this role, and the agreement was developed thoughtfully with student needs and operational realities in mind.”

At the May 26 High Point board meeting, teachers and parents voiced concerns that one person overseeing special education for both districts could result in a reduced quality of services.

A special education teacher of 19 years at Sussex-Wantage said she has concerns about the effects of the shared services agreement.

“Sussex-Wantage alone has grown from 243 students receiving special education in school year 2021-22 to 306 special education students in 2024-25,” she said. “This means more than one out of every four students at Sussex-Wantage is special education. Combined with High Point, this would place an oversight of more than 440 special education students under one director. Can one person truly be effective in that position which requires supervision of more than 440 special education students along with their families, specialists, teachers, paraprofessional and support staff?”

Ripley addressed those concerns.

“With respect to concerns that one individual serving two districts may diminish services, the purpose of the agreement is not to ask one person to do two full-time jobs,” Ripley said. “Rather, it is to leverage experienced leadership in a manner that is fiscally responsible and educationally sound. We remain fully committed to ensuring that students receive the services and supports to which they are entitled.”

The High Point Board of Education approved the agreement unanimously, except for Dana Gall who abstained.