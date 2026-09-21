Highlands Gambit Chess Club to host free chess event

The Highlands Gambit Chess Club will host a free chess event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Vernon Township Senior Center, 21 Church St., Vernon.

The event will celebrate the 50th anniversary of National Chess Day and is open to players of all ages and skill levels.

There is no admission charge, and participants are invited to drop in for a game of chess. The club will provide a limited number of chess sets, so attendees are encouraged to bring their own set if possible.

Organizers invite residents to stop by and play what they call the “ultimate game” of chess.