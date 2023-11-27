Holiday Market & Bazaar draws crowd

About 1,000 people got a start on their holiday shopping at the annual Holiday Market & Bazaar on Nov. 17 at Mountain Creek’s Cobblestone Village.

It was organized by the Vernon Township Recreation Department for the fourth year in a row.

About 50 craft and food vendors were selling their wares.

The Recreation Department had a table where children could write letters to Santa.

Mountain Creek provided a petting zoo by the Appalachian Animal Experience.

“It is an extension of our summer Makers Market,” said Recreation Director Mishelle Downtain. “At this time of year, people can enjoy some holiday shopping and support local businesses.”

Other Recreation Department events planned for the holidays:

• Quiet Time with Santa for children with special needs at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 at the Vernon Senior Center, 21 Church St. Afterward, Santa and Mrs. Claus will go to the annual Holiday Tree Lighting at 6:30 p.m. at the Vernon Firehouse, County Road 515.

The two events are co-hosted by the Vernon Police Athletic League.

• Operation Toy Train will stop Saturday, Dec. 9 at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 50 Vernon Crossing Road, Vernon. The train, with Santa aboard, is scheduled to arrive at 4:50 p.m. and depart at 5:30 p.m.