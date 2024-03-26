Hundreds take Easter Egg Trail

Hundreds of people showed up for the annual Easter Egg Trail at Maple Grange Park in Vernon.

The event was postponed to Sunday, March 24 because of rain Saturday.

Children up to 12 years old were assigned time slots every half hour.

This was the third year that Vernon Recreation hosted the event. About 600 children signed up.

Empty eggs were scattered over the football field and along the trail for older children. Children up to age 4 and those with special needs were set up on the right side of the field; children ages 5-7 were on the left side; and the track was for those ages 8-12.

Mishelle Downtain, Vernon’s recreation director, said each child is given an instruction sheet, which tells them what color eggs and how many to collect. They turn in the collected eggs for a goodie bag, which contained candy and small toys.

“It makes it interactive and challenging along with some education instead of the normal Easter Egg Hunt.”

It took two hours to set up the field with all the eggs, Downtain said. The Vernon Girls Softball Travel League helped set up the field with the eggs and refilled the trail.

Local families and businesses helped put together the goodie bags and donated items to fill them. These included Terri VanEmburgh, Miller family, Carol and family, Executive Insurance Services, HelpMeowt!, Young family, Umansky family, Burrell family, Oh Stitch! Handmade and Girl Scouts. Slater & Accurate Well & Pump Co. was a Gold Level Sponsor for the event.

The next event hosted by Vernon Recreation is Solar Viewing Family Day, which will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at Maple Grange Park. Two telescopes will be set up to view the sun, learn about solar flares, age and more. The cost is $10 a person.