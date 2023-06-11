Hundreds take part in Vernon Day celebration

Several hundred people attended the annual Vernon Day on Saturday, June 10 on the field between Glen Meadow and Cedar Mountain schools.

Last year, about 600 people attended the event, organized by the Vernon Police Athletic League (PAL) together with the township. The event has been held for more than 15 years.

From 600 to 700 people were expected this year because of expanded parking, PAL director Jason Haw said.

There were 84 vendors selling items, such as baked goods, handmade items and food, including barbecue, empanadas, hot dogs and fresh lemonade.

Activities included a bounce house, face painting and balloon figures by Pixie Pop and performances by Simply Dance, Mr. Magical and the Vernon youth cheerleaders. Hi End Entertainment supplied the music.

The Appalachian Animal Experience provided animals, such as bunnies and goats, for children to pet, and the McAfee Fire Department allowed children to walk on the firetruck’s aerial ladder.

Simply Dance, Vernon PAL youth football, cheer and karate offered information to interested residents.

Other events that the Vernon PAL organizes with the township are the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony and the annual trick or trail Halloween event.