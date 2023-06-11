x
Hundreds take part in Vernon Day celebration

VERNON. There were 84 vendors and activities included a bounce house, face painting, and performances by Simply Dance, Mr. Magical and the Vernon youth cheerleaders.

| 11 Jun 2023 | 09:03
    The annual Vernon Day was held Saturday, June 10 on the large field between Glen Meadow and Cedar Mountain schools. (Photos by Daniele Sciuto)
    Simply Dance students perform at Vernon Day on Saturday, June 10. In front row, from left, are Lucas Barbarise, Sydney Schwerdtfeger and Eric Rosario and in back row, from left, are Lauren Osborne and Paige Quimbly.
    Vernon police officers, from left, Stephen Rovetto, Nick Gonzalez and Parker Shade handed out coloring books to children.at the L.E.A.D. (Law Enforcement Against Drugs) table.
    Kevin Kacmarcik of Appalachian Animal Experience holds one of the goats on display.
    Kerry Tobin of Pixie Pop makes balloon figures for children.
    Tamar Dibattista of the Rustic Bee Lemonade makes fresh lemonade.
    Children play in inflatables at Vernon Day.
    Mr. Magical does a magic show for children.
    People wait in line to climb on the ladder of the McAfee Fire Department’s truck.
    Barbara Centi of Black Bird Bake Shop was among the vendors.
    Lindsay and James Baurenfeind of Lindsay’s Confections sell desserts.
Several hundred people attended the annual Vernon Day on Saturday, June 10 on the field between Glen Meadow and Cedar Mountain schools.

Last year, about 600 people attended the event, organized by the Vernon Police Athletic League (PAL) together with the township. The event has been held for more than 15 years.

From 600 to 700 people were expected this year because of expanded parking, PAL director Jason Haw said.

There were 84 vendors selling items, such as baked goods, handmade items and food, including barbecue, empanadas, hot dogs and fresh lemonade.

Activities included a bounce house, face painting and balloon figures by Pixie Pop and performances by Simply Dance, Mr. Magical and the Vernon youth cheerleaders. Hi End Entertainment supplied the music.

The Appalachian Animal Experience provided animals, such as bunnies and goats, for children to pet, and the McAfee Fire Department allowed children to walk on the firetruck’s aerial ladder.

Simply Dance, Vernon PAL youth football, cheer and karate offered information to interested residents.

Other events that the Vernon PAL organizes with the township are the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony and the annual trick or trail Halloween event.