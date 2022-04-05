In split vote, Vernon supports Castle of Greens’ application for cannabis shop

Castle of Greens’ application to the state for a retail cannabis license in Vernon got a boost from the township council, in a split vote.

The resolution in support passed, 3-2, on March 28. Council vice president Natalie Buccieri and council president Patrick Rizzuto voted against it.

Castle of Greens can use the resolution to prove local support. It says the proposed location — 218 Route 94, Vernon — is appropriate and suitable for a cannabis shop.

It also verifies that Castle of Greens has submitted its business plan.

Councilman Brian Lynch said the vote does not allow Castle of Greens to open the store. The license still requires state approval, and is not guaranteed.

“This is just a resolution in support of them,” he said. “Going forward, there may be more of these coming in. They’re only going to issue three licenses in the township.”

So far, Castle of Greens is the second business to approach the council about opening a cannabis shop. The first, Healthy Thymes, needed an ordinance change to allow an establishment at their location, which would have been too close to the yet-to-be completed bicycle pump track.

The ordinance failed to pass.

“I think the previous applicant was much more advantageous to the township than the one proposed by this particular applicant,” Rizzuto said. “So, I’m just confused as to the passage of this.”