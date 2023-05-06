Kevin Mitchell Golf Outing is May 19

The Kevin Mitchell Golf Outing and Dinner will be Friday, May 19 at Great Gorge Country Club, 410 Route 527 North, McAfee.

The cost is $150 a person. For information, send email to thekmmas@gmail.com

The event will raise funds for an athletic scholarship in memory of Mitchell, who died a year ago after a brief illness.

He was owner of The Tracks Deli and a 1980 graduate of Vernon Township High School. His wife, Peggy, taught in Vernon for 26 years.

The scholarship will go to any Vernon high school senior who was a varsity athlete.