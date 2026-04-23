Libraries seeks teen volunteers for summer reading program

The Sussex County Library System is seeking teen volunteers to assist with its upcoming Summer Reading Program, themed “Unearth a Story.”

Teens ages 14 and older can apply online or at their local library branch to earn community service hours. Applications, along with a medical note and parental consent form, are due by June 13.

Applicants are also required to attend a Teen Volunteer Orientation at their local branch. Information about orientation dates and locations is available on the library system’s website.

The Summer Reading Program will run from June 25 through July 25 and will include opportunities for participants to read books, earn raffle tickets and enter prize drawings.

Library officials said all programs and events are free and open to the public, though prize winners must have a valid library card to qualify.