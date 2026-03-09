Local artist offers Ukrainian Easter egg decorating classes

As the Lenten season begins, Highland Lakes resident Daria Bonomini is sharing the traditional Ukrainian art of pysanka by offering classes at several regional locations.

Pysanka is the centuries-old practice of decorating eggs with intricate wax-resist designs and dyes, symbolizing new life and hope during the Easter season. The decorated eggs are traditionally created using chicken, duck or goose eggs.

Bonomini said the tradition holds particular meaning as Ukrainians continue to celebrate Easter and pray for peace while the war in Ukraine continues.

Classes are planned at St. Francis in Vernon, St. Andrews, Campbell Hall and the Warwick Valley Olive Oil Co. in New York.