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Lusscroft Farm Spring Fest offered day of history, nature and family fun

Wantage. Visitors gathered at Lusscroft Farm on June 6 to enjoy bird walks, historic tours, local crafts and other activities celebrating the arrival of spring.

Wantage /
| 08 Jun 2026 | 11:01
    <b>Melody Alberti and Josh Godberg, both of Sussex, shop for Christmas.</b>
    Melody Alberti and Josh Godberg, both of Sussex, shop for Christmas. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Beth Jones does some shopping.</b>
    Beth Jones does some shopping. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Robert Desapio of Kingwood, Ed and nancy Duvinski of Milford, Pa., Caterina Sawoszxzyk of Vernon and Omayra Anabria of Jersey City sit at a table.</b>
    Robert Desapio of Kingwood, Ed and nancy Duvinski of Milford, Pa., Caterina Sawoszxzyk of Vernon and Omayra Anabria of Jersey City sit at a table. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Janet Smith of Vernon eats an empanaada.</b>
    Janet Smith of Vernon eats an empanaada. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)

Lusscroft Farm welcomed visitors June 6 for its annual Spring Fest, offering a day of history, nature, shopping and family-friendly activities amid the property’s scenic rural landscape.

Guests participated in guided bird walks, viewed entries in a photography contest and browsed home and garden items at the popular Barn Sale. Local craft vendors also offered a variety of handmade gifts and specialty items throughout the day.

Visitors toured the historic 19th-century Christmas Cottage, explored exhibits and met birds from the Avian Wildlife Center in the Carriage House.

Food vendors served lunch while the Lusscroft Bake Sale featured homemade desserts and baked goods.

The event also included guided tours of the Manor House, offered hourly from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., giving visitors an opportunity to learn about the history of the former agricultural estate and its significance in Sussex County.

Organizers said the annual festival celebrates the arrival of spring while showcasing the natural beauty, history and community spirit that make Lusscroft Farm a popular destination for residents and visitors alike.