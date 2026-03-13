Maple sugaring open house returns to Lusscroft Farm

The annual Maple Sugaring Open House will be held March 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lusscroft Farm.

Volunteers have been tapping trees, collecting sap and processing it into syrup in preparation for the event. Demonstrations of the maple sugaring process will take place throughout the day, and Lusscroft syrup will be available for purchase.

The barn sale and Christmas Cottage also will be open, while the Carriage House will feature crafters and vendors selling handmade products. Food will be available from the All American Hot Dog food truck.

Guided tours of the manor house will begin hourly starting at 11 a.m., with the final tour at 2 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults. All other buildings are free to enter.

Proceeds from maple syrup sales, manor house tours, the barn sale and the Christmas Cottage will support ongoing restoration projects at the historic farm.

Organizers recommend bringing cash because Internet access at the site is limited.