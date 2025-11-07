Lusscroft Farm to host annual holiday event

Lusscroft Farm will celebrate the season with its Annual Benefit Holiday Event on Saturday, Nov. 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 50 Neilson Road, Wantage.

Visitors can explore three festively decorated buildings on the historic farm — the Manor House, the Christmas Cottage and the Carriage House.

The Manor House, once the early 1900s home of James Turner, will feature historic displays, a three-story spiral staircase and holiday music performed by the Skylands Dulcimer String Band beside a cozy fireplace. Admission to the Manor House is $5 for adults age 18 and older.

The Christmas Cottage, formerly the Manager’s Dwelling, will offer holiday-themed gifts and decorations, as well as the popular Cottage Kitchen bake sale featuring homemade treats. The Carriage House will host a variety of local vendors and crafters.

Proceeds from the event will support restoration projects at historic Lusscroft, part of High Point State Park.