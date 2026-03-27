Matthew J. Cadenas, age 19, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at his residence. Born in Jersey City, Matthew grew up in Clifton and moved to Sussex County in 2022. He graduated from High Point Regional High School in 2024 and continued his education at Sussex County Community College, where he was currently enrolled.

Matthew will be remembered as a young man whose 19 years were filled with energy, kindness, and a deep love for people and places around him. He found a special sense of belonging working at Mountain Creek in Vernon, where the mountains became more than just a backdrop- they were a second home. He truly loved his time there, not only for work itself but for the friendships he built. His coworkers were like family to him, and he brought laughter, dedication, and a positive spirit to every day on the job.

Outside of work, he had a passion for sports and a natural love for the outdoors. Whether he was playing a game, cheering on a team, or spending a quiet day fishing, he embraced every moment fully. Those who knew him will remember his easy smile, his sense of humor, and the way he made everyone feel included.

Above all else, he cherished his family and friends. He had a big heart and gave his love freely, creating lasting memories with everyone lucky enough to know him. Though his time with us was far too short, the impact he made will never be forgotten. He leaves behind a legacy of friendship, warmth, and a life with genuine joy.

Matthew was predeceased by his grandfather, Oscar Cadenas. He is survived by his loving parents, Oscar “Omar” Cadenas and Katherine “Katy” Lopez; his brother, Aaron; and his paternal grandmother, Paula Elena Gomez of Union City; and his maternal grandparents, Jaime Lopez and Anna Torres.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Saturday, March 28, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Funeral services will follow at 12 noon at the funeral home and interment will immediately follow at Frankford Plains Cemetery, Plains Road in Augusta. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.