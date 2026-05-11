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Maverick’s Legacy festival draws crowds to Fairgrounds

Augusta. Maverick’s Legacy hosted its fourth annual Spring Festival in Augusta, combining family activities, vendors and live entertainment with demonstrations and training aimed at preventing choking deaths.

Hamburg /
| 11 May 2026 | 11:44
    <b>Maverick's parents, Darrin and Kim Chambers, pose for a photo.</b>
    Maverick's parents, Darrin and Kim Chambers, pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Luis and Theodore Ruiz of Hamburg pose for a photo with a fairy.</b>
    Luis and Theodore Ruiz of Hamburg pose for a photo with a fairy. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Kim Kampka of Stillwater looks at items for sale.</b>
    Kim Kampka of Stillwater looks at items for sale. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Deirdre, Richy, Bryson and Wyatt Mathews of Sussex pose for a photo.</b>
    Deirdre, Richy, Bryson and Wyatt Mathews of Sussex pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)

Maverick’s Legacy hosted its fourth annual Spring Festival on Saturday, May 9, at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta.

As part of its mission, the festival included demonstrations on the use of LifeVac, as well as CPR and first aid training. Organizers said two lives have already been saved through the organization’s efforts, and more than 800 devices have been distributed since September 2022.

The group works to reduce preventable choking deaths by providing airway clearance devices, such as LifeVac, to schools and first responders.