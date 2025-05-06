Maverick’s Legacy Spring Festival is Saturday

The third annual Maverick’s Legacy Spring Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 10 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

The event includes more than 100 crafters, live music, a car show, bounce houses, a kid’s fun barn, face painting and food trucks.

Calling for the tricky tray starts at 5 pm.

The nonprofit organization was created by the parents of Maverick Chambers, an infant who died in April 2022. It aims to raise awareness of choking-rescue options and to provide airway-clearance devices to police, schools and first-responders.

Admission is free.