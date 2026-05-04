May Day rally and march in Newton to highlight workers’ rights and community issues

Community members, workers and advocates gathered May 2 at the historic Newton Green for a May Day rally and march focused on workers’ rights and social issues.

The event was co-hosted by the Sussex County Education Association, Sussex Visibility Brigade and Indivisible Sussex, and brought together unions, local organizations and residents.

Organizers said the rally promoted fair wages, access to health care, affordable housing and other basic needs, while emphasizing a commitment to democracy and dignity for all.

May Day, also known as International Workers’ Day, recognizes the contributions of workers and the importance of collective action.