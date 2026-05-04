x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

May Day rally and march in Newton to highlight workers’ rights and community issues

Newton. A May 2 rally and march at Newton Green brought together community groups to advocate for fair wages, healthcare access and affordable housing.

Newton Green /
| 04 May 2026 | 12:26
    Eric Cortes holds a sign supporting the ACLU.
    Eric Cortes holds a sign supporting the ACLU. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Birdie Green of Montague, of Sussex Visibilty Brigade, speaks.
    Birdie Green of Montague, of Sussex Visibilty Brigade, speaks. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Leeann Brensinger, Ann Marie Finnen , MayRose Wegmann and Zoey Benn all from NJEA.
    Leeann Brensinger, Ann Marie Finnen , MayRose Wegmann and Zoey Benn all from NJEA. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)

Community members, workers and advocates gathered May 2 at the historic Newton Green for a May Day rally and march focused on workers’ rights and social issues.

The event was co-hosted by the Sussex County Education Association, Sussex Visibility Brigade and Indivisible Sussex, and brought together unions, local organizations and residents.

Organizers said the rally promoted fair wages, access to health care, affordable housing and other basic needs, while emphasizing a commitment to democracy and dignity for all.

May Day, also known as International Workers’ Day, recognizes the contributions of workers and the importance of collective action.