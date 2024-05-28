Home
Home
News
Local News
Memorial Day 2024
Sparta
/
28 May 2024
MD1 The Franklin Band marches in the Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27 in Franklin. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
MD2 The Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27 in Franklin. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
MD3 George Poosikian is grand marshal of the Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27 in Sparta. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
MD4 Members of the Huskies softball team march in the Sparta parade. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
MD5 Len Pacella of the Blue Knights motorcycle club takes part in the Memorial Day parade on Saturday, May 25 in Hopatcong. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
MD6 Kate Sutphen, left, is on her swivel ski as Carter Higgins performs a straps lift with Saige Lieb during the Ski Hawks’ first show of the season on Memorial Day on Lake Mohawk in Sparta. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
MD7 Franklin firefighters pay their respects to those who paid the ultimate price for our country. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
MD8 A Sparta police officer places a wreath during the ceremony. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
MD9 Rudy Beckmann prepares burgers at the lunch hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7248 in Sparta. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
MD10 Sparta Councilman Daniel Chiariello hands out flags to the parade watchers. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Members of the Sparta Fire Department march in the parade. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Scouts listen during the Memorial Day ceremony at Dykstra Park in Sparta. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Damon Jenkins performs flips on his hydrofoil during the Ski Hawks’ first show of the season on Memorial Day. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
The Memorial Day Parade in Franklin. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
The Memorial Day Parade in Franklin. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
Cub Scouts march in the Memorial Day Parade in Hopatcong. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
Members of the Hopatcong Woman’s Club ride in the parade. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
1
Franklin
2
Hopatcong
3
Lake Mohawk Ski Hawks
4
Memorial Day Parade
5
Sparta
