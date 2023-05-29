x
Memorial Day parade in Vernon

Vernon /
| 29 May 2023 | 06:34
    Vincent Scordato, a blind World War II veteran, waves to the cheering audience from a red convertible during the Memorial Day parade Monday, May 29 in Vernon. Several veterans rode in the parade. (Photos by Aja Brandt)
    Veterans of Foreign Wars Wallkill Valley Post 8441 Auxiliary members Nancy Davis, left, and Laura Constantine carry their organization’s banner during the parade.
    The Vernon Township High School Viking Band marches in the parade along with the color guard.
    Crowds set up chairs along the parade route to cheer for veterans and others taking part in the parade.
    Northern New Jersey Girl Scouts join in the parade, wearing red, white and blue head-to-toe and waving American flags.
    Cub Scouts Pack 183 of Vernon marches in the parade.
    Students at the Ziegler Dance Centre in Vernon show off their moves. They followed a pickup truck playing energetic music for them to dance to.
    Members of the Glenwood Pochuck Volunteer Ambulance Corps walk in front of several ambulances, firetrucks and other first-responders.
