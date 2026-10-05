Monarchs golf outing raises support for special needs skating program

The Monarchs’ It’s for the Kids Golf Outing brought golfers, community members and supporters together Friday at Great Gorge Golf Course in Vernon to raise funds for the organization’s Special Needs Skating Program.

New Jersey Devils legend Ken Daneyko participated in the event, joining supporters in backing The Monarchs’ mission of making on-ice sports accessible to children, teens and young adults with intellectual and physical disabilities.

The Monarchs offers programs that teach skating skills and provide opportunities to participate in special hockey, speed skating and figure skating. Athletes begin with the organization’s Learn to Skate program and can advance to other programs based on their interests and abilities.

“Today was about so much more than golf,” Executive Director Brad Meyers said. “It was about bringing people together to support these incredible athletes and make sure they have the opportunity to experience everything that sports can offer.”

Participants played 18 holes while raising support for programs designed to help athletes with disabilities develop skating skills, confidence, friendships and a sense of belonging.

The organization said proceeds from the outing will help it continue expanding access to inclusive skating and hockey programs.

The Monarchs is a nonprofit organization serving children and young adults with special needs through organized youth sports programs. The organization aims to help athletes develop self-esteem and skills that can contribute to healthy, successful lives.