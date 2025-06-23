New mobile library launched

State Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia, R-24, has loved reading since childhood and wants to make sure books are available to residents throughout Sussex County.

“The rural beauty of Sussex County presents challenges. It’s a necessity to serve those seniors and children that are isolated. Bring the library to them,” she said during a ceremony Wednesday, June 18 celebrating the launch of the county’s new mobile library.

Named Dot in honor of Dorothy Henry, the county’s first librarian and bookmobile driver, the mobile library continues her legacy of delivering library services to the community.

The Sussex County Library System (SCLS) previously operated mobile libraries, but none have been in service since 1992. The SCLS operated a bookmobile from 1942 until 1992, said Tara Schaberg, a local history librarian.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, library staff saw growing disparities in access and a noticeable decline in visits from people who lived farther from branch locations.

To better serve them, the SCLS secured funding through the American Rescue Plan Act to relaunch its mobile library program and expand its reach.

Dot carries books and eBooks on shelves stacked within a wheeled structure, making it easy to roll them into locations such as nursing homes.

“Not everyone lives by the town center. Dot brings resources directly to the residents. No matter where they live in Sussex County, opportunity is never out of reach,” said Jack DeGroot, the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners’ liaison to the SCLS.

Ellen Callanan, SCLS assistant director, said, ”I’m excited to bring the library to those who can’t get to one of the branches.”

Looks like ambulance

Dot resembles an ambulance and has three steps leading to the entrance as well as a wheelchair-accessible lift.

Inside, shelves are stocked with books and eBooks for all ages, and a small bench offers limited seating. Weather permitting, additional seating will be available outside.

The mobile library also provides Wi-Fi access for the community, and its staff may assist residents using library apps.

When asked about challenges in launching Dot, Julie Knapp, SCLS public information officer, said, “One of the challenges was how to keep the books from falling off the shelves.”

Ed Sherry, Dot’s driver, explained that angling each shelf at 15 degrees and packing it tightly helps keep the books in place while the vehicle is in motion.

Dot will host story times for children and has a large outdoor screen for movies. As the program develops, more special events and activities will be introduced.

Request a visit

Sandyston resident Julie Clawson attended the ceremony outside the Sussex-Wantage library branch with her son Leo, 8, and daughters Joni, 5, and Mavis, 2.

Inside Dot, Leo looked for nonfiction books, Joni searched for Barbie books, and Mavis hoped to find Bluey and Elmo books.

Clawson said she will submit a request for the mobile library to visit Stokes State Forest and her English class in Newton.

To request that Dot stop at a location, residents may fill out an online form on the SCLS website at sussexcountylibrary.org/mobile-library, call 973-948-3660 ext. 3413 or send email to dot@sussexcountylibrary.org

Dot will be at the Summer Reading Program kickoff event at 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 27 at the Louise Childs branch, 21 Stanhope Sparta Road, Stanhope.