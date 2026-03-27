Parent Advisory Board seeks family input on community needs

Local parents will have an opportunity to share concerns, discuss challenges facing their families and suggest ideas for future community programs during a Parent Advisory Board meeting hosted by the Journey Family Success Center at Project Self-Sufficiency on Tuesday, April 14.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at the agency’s headquarters, located at 127 Mill St. in Newton. Organizers said staff from the Family Success Center will use feedback gathered during the session to help shape future services and events for area families.

Dinner and child care will be provided for those attending in person. The meeting also will be offered through Zoom, and participants interested in joining remotely can call 973-940-3500 for login details. Advance registration is required for the in-person session.

Those attending their first Parent Advisory Board meeting will be eligible to receive a gift card.

“Input from parents is crucial to the success of the Family Success Center and we are excited about offering residents the opportunity to meet area providers, express their concerns about gaps in services, and identify strategies for moving forward,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency.

Berry-Toon said the Family Success Center has supported Sussex County parents and children for many years and that the organization plans to continue adapting programs based on community feedback.

For more information about the Parent Advisory Board or other programs offered through the Journey Family Success Center, residents can call 973-940-3500 or visit the organization’s website.