Pass It Along holds spaghetti dinner

Newton. Pass It Along held a Spaghetti dinner on Jan. 13 at Manna House.

| 15 Jan 2026 | 02:01
    Pass It Along held a Spaghettie Dinner on Jan. 13 at Manna House. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Clint Westwood and Stewart Fenstra, both of Stillwater, are shown. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Laura and George Lippencott are celebrating Laura's retirement after 30 years at Manna House. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)