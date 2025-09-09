x
Photos: Adult Field Day in Vernon

| 09 Sep 2025 | 07:29
    <b>Participants pass wet sponges in a Bucket Brigade competition at an Adult Field Day on Aug. 22 in Vernon. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Participants pass wet sponges in a Bucket Brigade competition at an Adult Field Day on Aug. 22 in Vernon. </b>
    <b>Competitors try to knock down water bottles using a ball in pantyhose pulled over their heads.</b>
    <b>Participants throw rubber chickens at targets.</b>
    <b>The competition, organized by the township’s Recreation Department, included cornhole.</b>
    <b>Vernon Mayor Anthony Rossi holds his grandson.</b>
